Actions Underway Against Black Sheeps In Police: Karachi Police Chief

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2022 | 05:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Friday said to improve the image of police in public actions were being taken against black sheeps in police department.

Addressing all the senior and junior police officers of Karachi Range at Sindh Boys Scouts Auditorium, Karachi Police chief said strict legal and departmental actions were being taken against officers and employees involved in illegal activities and bringing disrepute to the department.

He also paid tribute to the officers and personnel who sacrificed their lives for the establishment of peace and harmony in the city and said our martyrs were the pride of department and their eternal sacrifices could never be forgotten.

Javed Alam Odho directed the officers to ensure best security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram and to ensure the safety of lives and property of the citizens by utilizing all available resources and to further activate the intelligence network.

He also issued orders regarding security arrangements for the by-election of NA-245 and local government polls in the megalopolis.

Additional IGP Karachi praised the selfless services of the traffic police for providing assistance and guidance to the public during the heavy rains, and appreciated the operation police for immediate response to the law and order situation in the city during last two months.

