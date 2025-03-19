Open Menu

Activation Of MMMH’s Gynae Dept To Solve Maternal, Child Health Issues: Dr. Sabeen

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Activation of MMMH’s gynae dept to solve maternal, child health issues: Dr. Sabeen

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Provincial Coordinator MNCH Health Department (Maternal, Newborn and Child Health) Dr. Gul Sabeen Azam Ghorizai on Wednesday said that the activation of the Gynecology Department of Mufti Mahmood Memorial Hospital (MMMH) Kuchlak would not only solve the health problems of mothers and children but also significantly reduce maternal deaths.

She said this while talking to reporters on the occasion of a visit to review the facilities provided for maternal and child health at Mufti Mahmood Hospital on the instructions of Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar and DG Health.

Dr. Gul Sabeen visited Mufti Mahmood Memorial Hospital (MMMH) Kuchlak.

On this occasion, MS Mufti Mehmood Memorial Hospital (MMMH) Kuchlak Dr. Wakil Sherani, Deputy Director MNCH Dr. Samina Bugti and other assistants were present.

Provincial Coordinator MNCH Health Department (for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health) Dr. Gul Sabeen reviewed the medical facilities provided in the hospital for maternal and child health, labor room, operation theater and pediatric ward and the measures taken to provide uninterrupted 24/7 medical facilities to women at Mufti Mahmood Memorial Hospital (MMMH) due to the rapid increase in the population of Kuchlak and surrounding areas.

Dr. Gul Sabeen said that the activation of the Gynecology Department of Mufti Mahmood Memorial Hospital (MMMH) Kuchlak would not only solve the health problems of the mother and child but also significantly reduce maternal mortality.

He said that MNCH would send experts to install solarization in the hospital with the support of international partners, 50 clean delivery kits, 50 dignity kits, essential medicines and 2 geysers are also being provided to the hospital.

Dr. Gul Sabeen said that MNCH, UNICEF, Health Education Cell, EPI and Nutritional Cell would provide information, education and communication (IEC) materials to the hospital.

She said that WHO would provide labor room and OT equipment in the hospital would provide contraceptives for the family planning counter (Population Welfare Department) and 4 community midwives to be sent to the hospital.

