Active circular debt surges to Rs. 860 bln: Senate body told

(@imziishan)

The Senate Standing Committee on Power Tuesday was informed that active circular debt has surged to Rs.860 billion and efforts were being made to curtail its flow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Power Tuesday was informed that active circular debt has surged to Rs.860 billion and efforts were being made to curtail its flow.

The committee which met with Fida Muhammad in the chair was briefed about progress on recommendations given by sub-committee, insulators on NDTC 220-500 KV lines, POF Sanjwal Solar Plant surplus electricity through wheeling to Pakistan Ordinance Factories Wah and overall performance of Hyderabad and Sukkur Electric Supply Companies.

Briefing the Senate Panel, Secretary Power Division Irfan Ali said that earlier the circular debt flow was Rs 40 billion which has been curtailed to Rs. 20 billion per month.

He expressed the hope that the circular debt issue would be fully curtailed by December 2020.

He said installed capacity stood at over 35,000 MW with addition of 1800 MW from Thar coal and HUBCO and mechanism was being devised to utilize unused capacity.

Regarding supply of surplus electricity through Wheeling to POF, the Secretary said that it was conditionally allowed till finalization of regulation by the power regulator.

They were allowed on the condition that POF would fully act upon the regulations framed by the regulator.

Irfan Ali said that this winter ample electricity would be available as 1100 MW K-3 was likely to start generation.

Regarding, SEPCO, he said 100 feeders have completely been cleared from power theft and 50 more feeders would be made clear by December.

He said Aerial Bundle Cables (ABC) were being laid to control power pilferers in areas of more losses.

He said in Peshawar, ordinary cables were also being replaced with ABC to eliminate power theft.

He said a sum of Rs 330 million was given to Peshawar Electric Supply Company for procuring ABC cables.

The Secretary said applications were sought for boards' members in HESCO, TESCO, QESCO and NTDC in order to induct professional people.

Irfan Ali said it was decided that net hydel profit (NHP) would be paid to Azad Jammu and Kashmir under similar formula applicable to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

He said NHP was regularly being paid to KP and Punjab, under agreement signed in 2016.

Irfan Ali said that there were about 29,000 registered agri tube wells which were also being switched on solar energy. NESPAK and a Germany company was jointly working on feasibility study in this regard, he added.

He said the feasibility report would be ready by December.

He said Saudi Company was also setting up 200 MW plant for Quetta and 50 MW each for Mastung and Qila Saifullah districts.

The meeting was attended by Senators Nauman Wazir. Agha Shahzaib Durrani, Dr Ghous Muhammad Khan, Moula Bux Chandio, Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Sirajul Haq, Syed Shibli Faraz and other senior officials of NTDC, IESCO, SEPCO, HESCO etc.