Active Corona cases drop below 200 in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Total active cases of Covid-19 dropped to 197 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as only 5 new cases confirmed in the province during last 24 hours, Health Department KP said on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Total active cases of Covid-19 dropped to 197 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as only 5 new cases confirmed in the province during last 24 hours, Health Department KP said on Wednesday.

According to the Corona updates shared by the department, the deadly virus during the period of over two years has claimed 6324 lives in the province.

However, no new death from the disease was confirmed for last several days. During the same period, four persons have also been recovered from the disease.

The department also shared that some 2649 tests were conducted in the province, out of which only five have proved positive for Corona.