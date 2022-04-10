UrduPoint.com

Active Corona Cases Drop To 473 In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2022 | 11:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Total active coronavirus cases dropped to 473 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwas as only 16 new cases were confirmed in the province during the last 24 hour in the province, a statement on Corona updates shared by the Health Department, said here on Sunday.

The virus has claimed 6322 lives in the province during the period of over two years. However, no death occurred due to the disease during the last six days.

During the same period 25 patients have also been recovered from the disease that has dropped the total number of active Corona cases in the province. As many as 4824 tests were conducted in the province, out of which only 16 proved positive for Corona.

