Active Corona cases in KP dropped to 379

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Number of total active Corona cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has dropped below 400 as only 11 new cases confirmed in the province during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Saturday.

With the confirmation of only 11 new cases and recovery of 36 patients from the disease has brought the number of total active Corona cases from 404 to 379. Since the period of over two years, the disease has claimed 6324 lives in the province and no death occurred due to it during the last 24 hours.

As many as 4266 tests were conducted, out of which only 11 have proved positive for Coronavirus.