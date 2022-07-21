UrduPoint.com

Active Corona Cases In KP Surge To 438

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Some 54 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases have been confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period of last 24 hours, said updates shared by the Health Department here on Thursday

With 54 new cases the number of total active cases in the province has surged to 438. However, 43 patients have also recovered from the disease. The virus since its outbreak in March 2020 has claimed 6327 lives.

As many as 2820 tests were conducted out of which 54 have been proved positive for coronavirus.

