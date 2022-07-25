Active Corona cases in KP surge to 593

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Total active coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Khyber Pakhtunhwa surged to 593 as 35 new cases confirmed during the period of last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday.

The virus since its outbreak in March 2020 has claimed 6329 lives in the province.

However, no death was reported during the period of the last 24 hours. As many as 83 cases were reported in the province on Sunday while one person also died of the virus.

During the same period 18 patients have also been recovered from the disease, reaching the number of the recovered people to 214059. 1013 tests were conducted out of which 35 proved positive for coronavirus.