Active Corona Cases In KP Surge To 750

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2022 | 10:43 PM

Active Coronavirus cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa surged to 750 as 81 more cases confirmed during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Thursday

The deadly virus since its outbreak in March 2020 has claimed 6329 lives in the province.

However, no death occurred during the last 24 hours while 43 patients have recovered from the disease.

As many as 3189 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 81 proved positive for Corona.

