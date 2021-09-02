Active corona cases slightly reduced in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday rose to 7663, active cases were 395, the number of recovered patients was 6936 in the district.

According to the health department statistics, 322 patients of COVID-19 victims had been expired in the district.

Active cases of the deadly virus reduced slightly reduced, the health department said.

The total number of Coronavirus tests were conducted in district was 118,823 where 3569 cases were awaited, 107306 cases were negative, 7663 positive.

The district health office also conducted COVID-19 sampling from educational institutions where 293 various institutions were screened, the total number of tests conducted was 18692, the number of positive cases from educational institutions was 739, the number of teachers screened for COVID-19 was 4677, the number of students screened 14015.

The district administration and health department have imposed smart lockdown at 1739 places including 1526 rural/urban/residential areas, 18 hotels and restaurants, 169 educational institutions and 26 offices and commercial buildings.