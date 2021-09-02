UrduPoint.com

Active Corona Cases Slightly Reduced In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 06:20 PM

Active corona cases slightly reduced in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday rose to 7663, active cases were 395, the number of recovered patients was 6936 in the district.

According to the health department statistics, 322 patients of COVID-19 victims had been expired in the district.

Active cases of the deadly virus reduced slightly reduced, the health department said.

The total number of Coronavirus tests were conducted in district was 118,823 where 3569 cases were awaited, 107306 cases were negative, 7663 positive.

The district health office also conducted COVID-19 sampling from educational institutions where 293 various institutions were screened, the total number of tests conducted was 18692, the number of positive cases from educational institutions was 739, the number of teachers screened for COVID-19 was 4677, the number of students screened 14015.

The district administration and health department have imposed smart lockdown at 1739 places including 1526 rural/urban/residential areas, 18 hotels and restaurants, 169 educational institutions and 26 offices and commercial buildings.

Related Topics

From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

4,000 patients to benefit from the updated home ca ..

4,000 patients to benefit from the updated home care model: DoH – Abu Dhabi

6 minutes ago
 CCA U19 sides for 50-over tournament named

CCA U19 sides for 50-over tournament named

12 minutes ago
 TECNO fans rejoice as the brand teases to bring an ..

TECNO fans rejoice as the brand teases to bring an upgraded gaming smartphone na ..

26 minutes ago
 Emirates and Visa partner up to provide a chance t ..

Emirates and Visa partner up to provide a chance to earn future rewards for trav ..

32 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi schools to offer students and educators ..

Abu Dhabi schools to offer students and educators on-campus COVID-19 PCR tests

51 minutes ago
 64,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

64,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.