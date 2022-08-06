UrduPoint.com

Active Covid-19 Cases In KP Surge To 803

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2022 | 10:05 PM

Total active coronavirus cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have surged to 803 as 71 new cases were confirmed in the province, during the period of last 24 hours, Health department shared Covid-19 updates here on Saturday

The disease since its outbreak in March 2020 has taken 6331 lives in the province. However, no death was reported in the province during the period. Similarly, 47 patients have recovered from the disease during the period.

As many as 2346 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 71 proved positive for Covid-19.

