UrduPoint.com

Active COVID-19 Cases Reached Till 201 In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

Active COVID-19 cases reached till 201 in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The number of active coronavirus cases reached till 201, raising the total patients to 7929, however, number of death recorded as 349.

According to the district health office on Tuesday, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients was 7379.

District health office has conducted 123866 coronavirus tests where 3044 results were awaited, 112882 were negative, 7929 were positive and 79 were inconclusive.

District health office, Abbottabad also conducted COVID-19 sampling from educational institutions where 303 various institutions were screened, the total number of tests conducted was 19018, the number of positive cases from educational institutions was 761, the number of teachers screened for COVID-19 was 4778, the number of students screened 14240.

District administration and health department have imposed smart lockdown at 1843 places including 1627 rural/urban/residential areas, 18 hotels and restaurants, 172 educational institutions and 26 offices and commercial buildings.

Related Topics

Abbottabad From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The highest Online Pre-ordered Reno Phone to Date ..

The highest Online Pre-ordered Reno Phone to Date - OPPO Reno6 Goes on Sale Nati ..

3 minutes ago
 Iconic 1992 World Cup jersey up for grabs

Iconic 1992 World Cup jersey up for grabs

7 minutes ago
 UVAS organised online session on â€˜International ..

UVAS organised online session on â€˜International Rankingsâ€™

17 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler highlights importance of developing ..

Fujairah Ruler highlights importance of developing energy sector over next 50 ye ..

22 minutes ago
 Mansoor Ahmad, Amir Muttaqi discuss bilateral ties ..

Mansoor Ahmad, Amir Muttaqi discuss bilateral ties in diverse fields

29 minutes ago
 &#039;Sharjah Memory&#039; highlights senior citiz ..

&#039;Sharjah Memory&#039; highlights senior citizens contributions

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.