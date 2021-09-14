Active COVID-19 cases reached till 201 in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The number of active coronavirus cases reached till 201, raising the total patients to 7929, however, number of death recorded as 349.

According to the district health office on Tuesday, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients was 7379.

District health office has conducted 123866 coronavirus tests where 3044 results were awaited, 112882 were negative, 7929 were positive and 79 were inconclusive.

District health office, Abbottabad also conducted COVID-19 sampling from educational institutions where 303 various institutions were screened, the total number of tests conducted was 19018, the number of positive cases from educational institutions was 761, the number of teachers screened for COVID-19 was 4778, the number of students screened 14240.

District administration and health department have imposed smart lockdown at 1843 places including 1627 rural/urban/residential areas, 18 hotels and restaurants, 172 educational institutions and 26 offices and commercial buildings.