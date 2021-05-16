Active gang member of Qabza mafia held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Sunday arrested proclaimed offender and an active member of Qabza mafia in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station and also recovered weapon used in crime,informed police spokesman.

Rawat police conducted an operation and held Noman, a notorious criminal of harassment and land mafia at gunpoint and recovered weapons and ammunition from his custody.

Noman was wanted by the police in various cases of land grabbing in twin cities. The other facilitators of the notorious criminal was in progress.

SP Saddar Division commended police team for arresting notorious land grabber adding that operations should be continued such organized and active gangs.