Active info system directed to evacuate people from flooded areas

Secretary Irrigation South Punjab, Ejaz Khaliq Razzaqi visited Sulemanki Headworks to review the flood situation in the Sutlej as a result of India's water aggression on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Secretary Irrigation South Punjab, Ejaz Khaliq Razzaqi visited Sulemanki Headworks to review the flood situation in the Sutlej as a result of India's water aggression on Monday.

He reviewed the water situation at the headworks and inspected the flood fighting arrangements and breaching section.

Chief Engineers of the Bahawalpur and Sahiwal Irrigation Departments also accompanied him.

Speaking on the occasion, Razzaqi said that Sutlej was facing a high level of flood.

He directed authorities to establish an active information system with district administration for an early evacuation of people from the flood-affected area.

The secretary instructed the officers and staff of the Irrigation department to remain alert to deal with any emergency and safety of river embankments be monitored around the clock.

Chief Engineer Irrigation briefed him that the protective embankments of the river were being strengthened, adding that in case of danger to the headworks, arrangements for breaching have been completed at RD-18.