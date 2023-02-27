UrduPoint.com

Active Participation In First Digital Census A National Obligations

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2023 | 09:49 PM

Active participation in first digital census a national obligations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Imdadullah Bosaal here on Monday said that census is a counting data of population which would be essential for development, family planning and distribution of resources among masses.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Provincial Coordination Committee for Census that was attended by Commissioner Census, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Local Government, Secretary Education, Secretary Administration and other concerned officers.

The meeting was informed that it is the first digital census in which the officials of other departments including the education department will perform the services.

The facility of self-enumeration has also been given in the seventh column in census, in which all individuals can enter their information and their family information on the online web portal of Pakistan Statistical Institute.

However, enumerators will visit door-to-door to collect information and register all individuals and families from March 1 to April 1, 2023.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa highlighted the importance of census and said that census is a national duty, the role of all relevant government departments is important in its smooth execution.

He said that the use of digitization in the census will strengthen the element of standardization of data. He urged Pakistan Statistical Institute, NADRA, Department of Education, District Administration, and other institutions to participate in the first digital census and play their role in national obligations.

