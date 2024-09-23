Open Menu

Active Participation Of Ulema, Religious Scholars Stressed For Reforms In Society

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2024 | 11:30 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Minister of Hajj, Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sahibzada Adnan Qadri on Monday stressed the imperative role of Ulemas and religious scholars for reforms, establishment of peace and order in society.

Presiding over a meeting of the Muttahida Ulema board here, he said that the imperative role of Ulemas and religious scholars could not be denied in reforming a society, adding that the the current provincial government regards the scholars with great value, so their financial problems and other issues could be addressed.

He said that the development of Madrasas and welfare of the Ulemas was the first priority of the provincial government.

The participants of the meeting expressed their special gratitude to the provincial minister for taking steps for the development of religious schools and the welfare of Ulemas and preachers and for conducting the recent National Seeratul Nabi (peace be upon him).

Secretary Auqaf Department Adil Siddique and other officers of the ministry were present on this occasion.

