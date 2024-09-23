Active Participation Of Ulema, Religious Scholars Stressed For Reforms In Society
Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2024 | 11:30 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Minister of Hajj, Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sahibzada Adnan Qadri on Monday stressed the imperative role of Ulemas and religious scholars for reforms, establishment of peace and order in society.
Presiding over a meeting of the Muttahida Ulema board here, he said that the imperative role of Ulemas and religious scholars could not be denied in reforming a society, adding that the the current provincial government regards the scholars with great value, so their financial problems and other issues could be addressed.
He said that the development of Madrasas and welfare of the Ulemas was the first priority of the provincial government.
The participants of the meeting expressed their special gratitude to the provincial minister for taking steps for the development of religious schools and the welfare of Ulemas and preachers and for conducting the recent National Seeratul Nabi (peace be upon him).
Secretary Auqaf Department Adil Siddique and other officers of the ministry were present on this occasion.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 218,800 cusecs water12 minutes ago
-
Rangers, Police arrest notorious robbers in Lyari12 minutes ago
-
BRT resumes Zu Express bus service for students22 minutes ago
-
IIOJK Elections: "Just shameful Drama," Says Mushaal Mullick12 hours ago
-
DC Usta Muhammad for collection of govt dues from farmers12 hours ago
-
ICT security officials briefed to enhance duty13 hours ago
-
Chairman Senate expresses deep sorrow over loss of lives in Iran’s coal mine explosion13 hours ago
-
Intellectuals for use art, easy language in translation13 hours ago
-
DIG Ali Raza orders crackdown against criminals13 hours ago
-
14 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered13 hours ago
-
ICT Police intensify crackdown against tinted glasses vehicles13 hours ago
-
CM Bugti urges youth to play role in development of province13 hours ago