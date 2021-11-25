Active participation of women in parliament, political forums urged

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The Coalition for Inclusive Pakistan (CIP) has urged for ensuring effective political participation of women in the parliament so that they could play role as decision makers.

Addressing press conference here on Thursday, CIP Hyderabad region members Abid Lashari, Manzoor Memon, Imran Soomro, Mehwish Zarin and others said reserved seats for women in the parliament should be increased from 5 to 10 percent while strict implementation on sexual and physical torture against women law must be ensured.

They said 16 days social movement against violence against women was being marked across the world from November 25 to December 10 to spread awareness among masses to raise voice for implementation on anti women harassment and violence laws.

Due to poor implementation on existing laws, rape cases and child sexual abuse incidents were on the rise in Pakistan, they said and demanded an active participation of women in the parliament and political process so that it could be halted.

They urged on government for taking strict actions against anti women and harassment incidents.

CIP representatives called on government to introduce skill based education for all without any gender discrimination and measures should be taken for gender sensitive curriculum.

They also demanded strict punishment to be announced for the cases related to sexual violence particularly rape. Girls Right to Secondary Education needs to be addressed with full potential and Article 25 A should be implemented in true letter and spirit,they said and demanded to introduce proper reporting mechanism in police stations so that cases related to sexual violence must be dealt with efficiently.

CIP asked the government to establish 'Women Desks' at all police stations to deal with such cases.

They urged on electoral reforms to make ease & access of political and electoral participation of women.

They said women are agent of change if politically empowered they would prove themselves.

These reforms, aimed at providing opportunities to women, would bring strength among them to play their effective role in politics and the parliament to protect their rights. They also urged the Sindh Government to reserve at least one seat for female persons with disabilities at union council to District Council level in local bodies.

They also demanded of the parliament for reserving one seat each for female persons with disabilities in provincial Assembly, National Assembly and the Senate respectively.

The Political parties have been asked to strengthen women wings and more wings for persons with disabilities and transgender, to improve their political and electoral participation at gross root level.

CIP Hyderabad Region demanded the implementation of the Supreme Court's ruling regarding registration of transgender persons in letter and spirit.