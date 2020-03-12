UrduPoint.com
'Active Participation Of Women In Socio-economic Activities Prerequisite For Development Of Country'

'Active participation of women in socio-economic activities prerequisite for development of country'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) -:The active participation of women in the socio-economic activities are prerequisite for the development and uplift of the country.

It was stated by speakers at a seminar held in connection with Women Day at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad here Thursday. The seminar was arranged by Department of Rural Sociology, UAF in collaboration with Agahi, Sweden Sverige and OXFAM at new senate hall.

Chairing the session, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr Mahmood A. Randhawa said that women had played a pivotal role in the socio-economic activities and development of the country. He said that the women should be given their due rights and respects for excelling in every sphere of life.

Registrar/ Treasurer Umar Saeed praised the role and sacrifices of the women for a healthy and prosperous society. He said that 50 percent of the population was comprising of women.

He said that women were outshining the men in every sphere of life.

AGAHI CEO Mubarak Ali Sarwar said that AGAHI encouraged and advised individuals and institutions in pursuing and supporting initiatives to improve the state of development in Pakistan. He said that they were actively working on the women empowerment and for their rights so that they can effectively contribute in the socio-economic activities of the country.

Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry Dr Aslam Mirza said that in the livestock sector, the women are contributing more than men. He said that no nation can progress without the contribution of women.

Chairperson Sociology Department Dr Saira Akhtar, Dr Naima, Oxfam Project Coordinator Asim Saqlain, Community leaders from Shiekhpura and Gujranwala Khalida and Asima, and other notables also spoke.

