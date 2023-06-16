UrduPoint.com

Active Removal Of Offal Of Sacrificial Animals Ensures: MC

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 11:29 PM

Municipal Commissioner (MC) Sukkur, Municipal Corporation (SMC), Muhammad Ali Shaikh has said the Municipal administration would ensure cleanliness, including active removal of offal of sacrificial animals in Sukkur on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

He said this during visits to different union councils to inspect cleanliness and sanitation conditions here on Friday.

He also sought the cooperation of the local residents and said the offal would be disposed of in notified places and the town staff will also inform about it. He said the blood of the sacrificial animals would be immediately removed and the place of slaughtering of the sacrificial animals will be properly washed.

