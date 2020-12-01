UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Active Role Played To End Violence Against Women:WDD Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Active role played to end violence against women:WDD Secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Women Development Department (WDD) Punjab Secretary Ambreen Raza on Tuesday said that WDD would continue to play active role to end violence against women in shapes of discrimination.

She said this while chairing a meeting regarding 16 days activism to pledge end violence against women in Punjab here at committee room of WDD secretariat.

She said that WDD would not remain silent on unfortunate violence against women, adding that WDD would achieve the gender equality and women empowerment in Punjab.

WDD Additional Secretary M Najeeb, WDD Director General Sajeela Naveed,representatives of UN women and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

United Nations Punjab Women

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed says clear vision of the found ..

16 minutes ago

Dozens of people died in NAB’s custody, says Ish ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

AJK President condoles with Shehbaz on the death o ..

1 hour ago

KSA fully supported Kashmir cause from OIC platfor ..

1 hour ago

Gold price increases Rs.350 to Rs.109,200 per tola ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.