Active role played to end violence against women:WDD Secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Women Development Department (WDD) Punjab Secretary Ambreen Raza on Tuesday said that WDD would continue to play active role to end violence against women in shapes of discrimination.

She said this while chairing a meeting regarding 16 days activism to pledge end violence against women in Punjab here at committee room of WDD secretariat.

She said that WDD would not remain silent on unfortunate violence against women, adding that WDD would achieve the gender equality and women empowerment in Punjab.

WDD Additional Secretary M Najeeb, WDD Director General Sajeela Naveed,representatives of UN women and others attended the meeting.