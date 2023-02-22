Active terrorist killed in Spinwam fire exchange in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :A terrorist on Wednesday was killed during a fire exchange that took place between the security forces and terrorists in general area Spinwam of North Waziristan District.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces and civilians.

The locals of the area appreciated the response and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.