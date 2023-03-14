UrduPoint.com

Activist Of Proscribed Organisation Convicted

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 09:03 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday convicted an activist of a proscribed organization in an explosive materials case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday convicted an activist of a proscribed organization in an explosive materials case.

The court handed down 15 years imprisonment to Mohsin Khurshid and imposed fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the trial proceedings and announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties and examining available evidence.

The Counter-Terrorism Department had arrested the accused and charged himunder relevant sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act. Mohsin Khurshid was arrestedfrom Batapur area with explosive material and drugs.

