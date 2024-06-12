- Home
Activist on World Day against Child Labour calls for collective approach to end child labour
Activist On World Day Against Child Labour Calls For Collective Approach To End Child Labour
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Child rights activist Rana Asif Habib on Wednesday called for collective efforts to introduce a comprehensive national action plan and an integrated approach to protect child labour rights in the country.
Talking to a Private news channel, on World Day against Child Labour, he highlighted the importance of the day that every year on 12 June, the International Labour Organization (ILO) and its associated partners celebrate the day to highlight the issue of child labour. The theme of this year is 'Let’s act on our commitments, 'End Child Labour', he added.
Child labour remains one of the most pressing human rights issues, depriving millions of children worldwide of their education, health, and fundamental freedoms, he said. WCLD aims to spread awareness about this global problem.
He emphasized the need for enhanced investment in education, social protection programs, child protective services and the collective efforts to eradicate child labour. The International Labor Organization (ILO) must work to save children from the curse of child labour, he said.
