Activist Warns Of Escalating Child Begging Crisis,its Societal Impact

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Human and child rights activist Rubina Fareed highlighted the alarming rise of child begging as it would contribute to societal challenges, including robbery and exploitation.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, she said estimates suggest there are between five and twenty-five million beggars, comprising approximately 2.5 to 11 percent of the population.

Rubina pointed out that the concerned ICT Authority has failed to address issues such as neglecting the rehabilitation of beggars, ignoring children's education, and failing to take action against parents who force their kids to beg on the streets.

Rubina highlighted that among the beggars, a significant portion comprises chronic drug addicts who have been abandoned by their families, leading them to spend nights on roads, under bridges, footpaths, parks, and other open spaces.

Additionally, she pointed out that many beggar children, including young and teenage girls, are particularly vulnerable to child abuse, as well as various forms of crimes and harassment.

Rubina said that, in many instances, children are coerced into begging as people are more likely to offer alms to them due to their perceived innocence.

She highlighted that some of these children directly request money, while others are involved in selling inexpensive items to elicit sympathy from passersby, who often give them money even without making a purchase.

Furthermore, Rubina emphasized that among the beggars, there are also genuinely deserving orphaned children who lack financial support.

She noted that instead of attending school, these children are compelled to beg to sustain themselves.

