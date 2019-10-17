UrduPoint.com
Activists Express Concerns Over HR Violations In Occupied Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 11:50 PM

Activists express concerns over HR violations in occupied Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Human Rights activists on Thursday expressed concerns on continued human rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

Talking to APP, noted human rights activist Muneera Fatima said Indian troops had converted the occupied Kashmir into a prison.

"The world is witnessing that Kashmiris are confined to their homes by 900,000 Indian troops," she said.

Meanwhile, Senator Sehar Kamran urged the world community to help open the supply of medicines and traders activity which had been suspended since Indian lockdown in the valley.

