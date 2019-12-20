Activists for efficient implementation of anti-harassment laws

(@FahadShabbir)

People from different sections of the society here on Friday called for capacity building of law enforcers as well as members of judiciary to help implementation of women friendly laws in the province

The event held at Pakistan Council of Arts, Karachi, with the theme "Aurat Jalsa" was aimed at highlighting the relevance of Me too Movement for vulnerable section and was attended by people in general, including women pertaining to different social strata.

Session were held on harassment and violence against the working class; politics of naming and shaming; gender based violence; harassment and surveillance against students; forced conversion and domestic violence.

Stakeholders extensively discussed their plight and experiences, seeking close coordination among sensitized people they said the issue can not be ignored as holds severe implication on socio-economic and emotional well being of the victims with trickle down impact on entire society.

Series of discussions were followed by screening of films produced by young activists and performance of different theater groups.