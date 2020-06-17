Activists laud govt for retaining taxation on tobacco associated products

Activists have thanked the Prime Minister Imran Khan for retaining taxation on tobacco products in the federal budget announced for 2020-21 but have urged for its implementation in the truest sense with no loopholes that could be exploited by the concerned mafia

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Activists have thanked the Prime Minister Imran Khan for retaining taxation on tobacco products in the Federal budget announced for 2020-21 but have urged for its implementation in the truest sense with no loopholes that could be exploited by the concerned mafia.

Addressing a seminar organized by Society for the Protection of Rights of Children (SPARC) they acknowledged that PTI government has honored its commitment to safeguard public right to quality health.

Speakers including child rights activists, journalist as well as those engaged in public health related research said that no less than 170,000 people die because of diseases caused or aggravated due to the consumption of tobacco and its bi-products across the country.

SPARC representative, Kashif Mirza was of the opinion that heavy taxation on tobacco products will not only reduce the tobacco consumption but would also keep minors off from tobacco.

He, however, expressed his surprise that while inflation and hike in Dollar rates, during past several consecutive years, have led to significant increase in the cost of living complimented by surge in the rates of goods largely used by the masses yet little affect was noticed in the cost of tobacco made goods, particularly cigarettes.

This, he alleged was because tobacco industry could had manipulated the concerned quarters at the expense of precious human lives.

Journalist Maqsood Bhatti said in a situation when the country was facing severe shortage of funds to combat health and poverty related crisis, increase in taxation and raise in federal excise duty (FED) on the hazardous goods will help generate funds critically needed for healthcare.

"This will also help contribute towards a clean and healthy environment for our future generations," he said.

Shumaila Muzzamil, a human rights activist said hike in the price of tobacco and its bi-products is a much needed course of action required to save lives, along with strict implementation of prevention oriented measures as graphic health warnings, ban on promotion of advertising and absolutely no provision for smoke free areas.

Haris Jadoon, a civil society member urged people in general, particularly parents, to realize the relevance of smoking free environment for their children as well as for themselves.