Activists, political workers commemorate APS martyrs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) The martyrdom of the students and teachers of Army Public school, Peshawar, was commemorated here on Saturday in several events and the participants paid glowing tribute to the martyrs and their families.

The social activists organized a candle vigil outside Hyderabad Press Club and said the nation stood united to defeat the menace of terrorism.

Dr Muhammad Shafique Shaikh, Syed Haider Raza Gilani, Shakeel Ghouri, Kashif Baaghi, Samreen Iqbal and other activists expressed their views on the occasion.

They said the attacks like the APS and DI Khan incidents were meant to demoralize the nation.

However, they added that neither the nation felt afraid of such attacks nor the forces which were fighting resolutely to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

Pakistan Sunni Tehreek organized Quran Khwani at Haider Chowk.

The party's local leaders expressed their views on the occasion, paying tribute to the martyrs and the army which was confronting the terrorists and condemning terrorists and their patrons.