Activists quit JSQM to join mainstream politics

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Some 11 activists of Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM, nationalist group), Tuesday announced their decision to quit the party and nationalist politics.

A group of activists of JSQM led by Shahid Ali Magsi informed media persons about their decision at Larkana Press Club.

"They have decided to quit their party and join mainstream politics for development of the country", Magsi said.

Carrying National flag in their hands, the activists said "they had now fully realized that the so-called nationalist groups were exploiting innocent people of Sindh.

They also appealed to youth to focus on their education and play a positive role for the progress, prosperity and integrity of Pakistan and avoid becoming part of the conspiracies that such groups were part of.

The other activists were Ghulam Frid Thaheem, Ayaz Ali Morio, Muhammad Uris Thaheem, Fayyaz Ahmed Morio, Sobhal Khan Thaheem, Wasim Magsi, Mohammad Paryal Chandio and others.