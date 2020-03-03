Activists share relevance of Aurat March

Senior civil rights activists expressing their support for the third Aurat March, scheduled for March 8 this year, cited the initiative taken in 2018 as symbolic of the struggle being made by conscientious citizens of the country for protection of women, trans and non binary persons rights guaranteed under the Constitution

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Senior civil rights activists expressing their support for the third Aurat March, scheduled for March 8 this year, cited the initiative taken in 2018 as symbolic of the struggle being made by conscientious citizens of the country for protection of women, trans and non binary persons rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

Justice (retd) Majida Rizvi, Chairperson of Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC), Nuzhat Shirin, Chairperson of Sindh Commission on Women Status, former Chairperson of National Commission of Women Status and Anis Haroon addressing a press conference here at the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday said the event that also coincided with the World Women Day, needed to be looked in a broader perspective.

The SHRC chief appreciated of support expressed by men for the march, saying it reflected certain success of women who over the years, through their steadfastness, had been able to make some dent in the mindset and getting through the gender barrier.

Anis Haroon expressed her satisfaction that the 40-year long struggle was registered to gain strength and momentum as there existed a growing realization that struggle was not women specific but was against deprivation, in one or the other form - faced by different sections of the society.

"The Aurat March is not against men who consider women as their equal partners in the society," said the activist. "We want a society where all citizens are provided with rights in accordance to the Constitution ."SCWS Chairperson Nuzhat Shirin, expressing her support for the Aurat March, said she and her colleagues wanted a violence free society with equal opportunities of empowerment for women.

The press conference, arranged by the members of the Aurat March Organizing Committee, headed by Sheema Kirmani, was also addressed by Afhsan Suboohi, Uzma Al Karim, Shama Dossa, Shahzadi (trans rights activist) and many others who discussed the objectives of the Aurat March encompassing freedom against violence for women and trans genders, violation of their rights through bias projection on media, protection of their rights to economic justice; environmental justice ; reproductive health rights and so-forth.