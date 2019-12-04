UrduPoint.com
Activists To Celebrate One Billion Rising Campaign

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 34 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 07:38 PM

Sangat Pakistan has planned to organize a launching Ceremony of their First Sangat Feminists Capacity Building Courses in Sindhi language and celebration of One Billion Rising Campaign in the province on December 14

According to an announcement here on Wednesday the event will be attended by women political leaders, civil society representatives, human rights activists and Sangat course alumni.

On the occasion details about SANGAT course that aims to capacitate women activists, policy makers, planners, trainers, teachers, activists working with NGOs, government organizations, UN agencies, women's studies centers, media would also be shared.

The focus will further help participants to explore and strengthen their role and work for equality, peace and development with a South Asian and feminist perspective besides providing assistance to women's groups in Pakistan to lead the feminist ideology and advance quality and justice for all.

Sangat Pakistan is part of Sangat Feminists Network working at world level on capacity building of Feminists and is working since last three years for women workers on human rights and other walks of life.

The consortium partners including Sewa Development Trust Sindh, Rozan Pakistan and Insan Foundation Trust are working on holding capacity building courses in native languages in Pakistan.

