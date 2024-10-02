Activities Intensified To Control Dengue: DG Health
Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 10:32 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Director General (DG) Health Services, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Muhammad Saleem has said that Health department had intensified its dengue control activities at all levels with a comprehensive Dengue Action Plan that was now entering next phase.
He said that five affected districts including Peshawar, Kohat, Nowshera, Abbottabad and Mansehra were being focused with intensive efforts to limit the spread of dengue. Special teams are conducting anti dengue spray operations from dawn to dusk that are peak times of mosquito activity.
Effective surveillance systems have been established to monitor dengue trends and identify hotspots ensuring timely diagnosis and control measures in hospitals, he said. He told that there are only 390 active dengue cases in the province and 21 patients are admitted to hospitals.
He said that so far 1,002 dengue cases have been reported in the province among which 612 patients have recovered due to timely treatment.
