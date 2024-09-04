Activities of 7th agricultural census 2024 launched

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Lower Nasir Khan has inaugurated activities of 7th Agricultural Census 2024 in the district.

According to the district administration, in this regard, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), held a training session for the enumerators / Supervisors in SWS Camp Wana in coordination with the district administration of South Waziristan Lower.

The training session was attended by the staff of the agriculture and livestock department.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that the activity aimed to enhance agricultural productivity in line with the growing population.

Officials from Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and nominated members of agriculture and livestock department were present on the occasion.

APP/slm