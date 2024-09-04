Activities Of 7th Agricultural Census 2024 Launched
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 02:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Lower Nasir Khan has inaugurated activities of 7th Agricultural Census 2024 in the district.
According to the district administration, in this regard, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), held a training session for the enumerators / Supervisors in SWS Camp Wana in coordination with the district administration of South Waziristan Lower.
The training session was attended by the staff of the agriculture and livestock department.
Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that the activity aimed to enhance agricultural productivity in line with the growing population.
Officials from Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and nominated members of agriculture and livestock department were present on the occasion.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case
Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist
Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..
IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed
Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024
Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC chairs meeting to review Eid Milad -un-Nabi arrangements3 minutes ago
-
UN bound to materialize Kashmiris’ self-determination right: APHC3 minutes ago
-
Govt. sends 860,000 Pakistanis abroad for employment: NA told13 minutes ago
-
AJK to commemorate Pakistan's Defence Day with zeal13 minutes ago
-
US Consul General Urbom visits Mazar-e-Quaid13 minutes ago
-
One boy killed, 12 injured in road mishap13 minutes ago
-
BISER declares HSSC annual examination 202423 minutes ago
-
Governor condoles death of Saudi Princess Latifa bint Abdulaziz23 minutes ago
-
Armed robbers loot citizen's house43 minutes ago
-
AIOU hosts consultative session on 'The Art of Parenting' Manual Training"43 minutes ago
-
Seminar held to mark International literacy day53 minutes ago
-
KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case58 minutes ago