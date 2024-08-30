Open Menu

Activities Under CM’s Awami Agenda Inspected At Agriculture Office Bannu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Activities under CM’s Awami agenda inspected at agriculture office Bannu

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner of Bannu Ameenullah Khan visited the Agriculture Office Bannu as part of the chief minister’s ‘Public Agenda" to examine various activities including the ongoing cleaning campaign.

During the visit, Deputy Director Agriculture Khuda Yaar provided briefed him about the office’s current activities and the status of the cleaning campaign.

It was noticed that the cleaning campaign was progressing well; the office’s whitewashing was complete, and work on tree trimming and lawn beautification was ongoing.

Similarly penaflex, urea, and charts displaying the official fees for agricultural medicines were posted in the office to provide necessary information to the public.

The ADC lauded the staff's efforts and instructed that all related tasks under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's "Awami Agenda" be completed effectively.

Related Topics

Bannu Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Visit All

Recent Stories

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

1 hour ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

1 hour ago
 First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

1 hour ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

1 hour ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

1 hour ago
 WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza ..

WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..

1 hour ago
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob ..

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..

2 hours ago
 DC Pishin directs officers to address public's iss ..

DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues

1 hour ago
 Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian ..

Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir

1 hour ago
 IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recove ..

IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery

1 hour ago
 Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth ..

Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival

1 hour ago
 Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson ..

Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan