Activities Under CM’s Awami Agenda Inspected At Agriculture Office Bannu
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2024 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner of Bannu Ameenullah Khan visited the Agriculture Office Bannu as part of the chief minister’s ‘Public Agenda" to examine various activities including the ongoing cleaning campaign.
During the visit, Deputy Director Agriculture Khuda Yaar provided briefed him about the office’s current activities and the status of the cleaning campaign.
It was noticed that the cleaning campaign was progressing well; the office’s whitewashing was complete, and work on tree trimming and lawn beautification was ongoing.
Similarly penaflex, urea, and charts displaying the official fees for agricultural medicines were posted in the office to provide necessary information to the public.
The ADC lauded the staff's efforts and instructed that all related tasks under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's "Awami Agenda" be completed effectively.
