Activity Of Vehicle Showrooms Vital For Boosting Province’s Economy: Governor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2024 | 11:02 PM
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Friday said that the activity of vehicle showrooms in the provincial capital Quetta would play an important role in expanding the economy of the province
On the other hand, the prospects of foreign investment in this sector are also bright, especially the car manufacturing companies around the world are already interested in investing in the car sector here, he said.
He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of showroom owners led by Haji Muhammad Umar Khilji at Governor House Quetta.
On this occasion, Governor Balochistan expressed his belief that if the government provides necessary opportunities and facilities to local investors and businessmen and industrialists of Balochistan with international reputation, that day was not far away.
When Balochistan's own investors and showroom owners will set up car manufacturing plants on their own or in partnership, apart from economic development, new employment opportunities will also be created, he said.
The delegation of showroom owners presented their demands to Governor Balochistan and requested him to restore their revoked trade licenses and sealed showrooms would be opened, unnecessary restrictions on business should be removed and free business should be allowed, The delegation also demanded to withdraw the FIR filed during the protest.
Governor Balochistan assured to provide all possible support to the delegation and said that all legitimate demands would be recognized while staying within the constitution and law.
