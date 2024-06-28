Open Menu

Activity Of Vehicle Showrooms Vital For Boosting Province’s Economy: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2024 | 11:02 PM

Activity of vehicle showrooms vital for boosting province’s economy: Governor

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Friday said that the activity of vehicle showrooms in the provincial capital Quetta would play an important role in expanding the economy of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Friday said that the activity of vehicle showrooms in the provincial capital Quetta would play an important role in expanding the economy of the province.

On the other hand, the prospects of foreign investment in this sector are also bright, especially the car manufacturing companies around the world are already interested in investing in the car sector here, he said.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of showroom owners led by Haji Muhammad Umar Khilji at Governor House Quetta.

On this occasion, Governor Balochistan expressed his belief that if the government provides necessary opportunities and facilities to local investors and businessmen and industrialists of Balochistan with international reputation, that day was not far away.

When Balochistan's own investors and showroom owners will set up car manufacturing plants on their own or in partnership, apart from economic development, new employment opportunities will also be created, he said.

The delegation of showroom owners presented their demands to Governor Balochistan and requested him to restore their revoked trade licenses and sealed showrooms would be opened, unnecessary restrictions on business should be removed and free business should be allowed, The delegation also demanded to withdraw the FIR filed during the protest.

Governor Balochistan assured to provide all possible support to the delegation and said that all legitimate demands would be recognized while staying within the constitution and law.

Related Topics

Balochistan Protest World Quetta Governor Business Vehicle Car FIR All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Israeli troops, warplanes strike north Gaza

Israeli troops, warplanes strike north Gaza

6 minutes ago
 Afghan soil being used for terrorism in Pakistan: ..

Afghan soil being used for terrorism in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

6 minutes ago
 PA Speaker suspends membership of 11 opposition MP ..

PA Speaker suspends membership of 11 opposition MPAs

2 hours ago
 USKT organizes "Find Your Inner Voice" workshop

USKT organizes "Find Your Inner Voice" workshop

2 hours ago
 Ramesh Singh Arora visits Lahore Press Club

Ramesh Singh Arora visits Lahore Press Club

2 hours ago
 IG Punjab awards cash prizes, commendation certifi ..

IG Punjab awards cash prizes, commendation certificates to crime-fighter officer ..

2 hours ago
Met office predicts rain-wind/thunderstorms in Lah ..

Met office predicts rain-wind/thunderstorms in Lahore, parts of province

2 hours ago
 Women Vocational Training Center inaugurated in Ma ..

Women Vocational Training Center inaugurated in Malakand

2 hours ago
 KP to start Water Resource Accountability for Paki ..

KP to start Water Resource Accountability for Pakistan Program

2 hours ago
 Rupee gains 03 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 03 paisa against Dollar

2 hours ago
 PM condoles death of Saudi Prince Mansour bin Saud ..

PM condoles death of Saudi Prince Mansour bin Saud's mother

2 hours ago
 NADRA Chairman visits Central Police Office

NADRA Chairman visits Central Police Office

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan