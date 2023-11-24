Actor Abdul Rauf remembered on his death anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The 12th death anniversary of renowned actor, playwright and director Abdul Rauf Khalid is being observed on Friday.

Rauf Khalid was born on December 19, 1957 in Peshawar.

He was the founder President and Chancellor of the National Institute of Cultural Studies, Lok Virsa Islamabad.

He started his career at Radio Pakistan and worked in films and television plays.

He wrote the famous drama Guest House. He directed Angar Wadi, Laj and Mishaal and other plays telecast by the ptv.

He died in a traffic accident on this day in 2011.