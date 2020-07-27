Actor Ahsan Khan visits Child Protection and Welfare Bureau

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Ambassador and child rights' activist, famous actor Ahsan Khan visited the Bureau here on Monday.

According to spokesperson, he met with CP&WB Chairperson Sara Ahmed and discussed the facilities provided by the Bureau to the children.

Ahsan Khan also met the children and spent some time with them.

On the occasion, Ahsan said that it was always a pleasure to be with the children at the Child Protection Bureau.

He said that the chairperson was taking all possible steps to protect the rights of children.