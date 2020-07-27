UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Actor Ahsan Khan Visits Child Protection And Welfare Bureau

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 11:07 PM

Actor Ahsan Khan visits Child Protection and Welfare Bureau

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Ambassador and child rights' activist, famous actor Ahsan Khan visited the Bureau here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Ambassador and child rights' activist, famous actor Ahsan Khan visited the Bureau here on Monday.

According to spokesperson, he met with CP&WB Chairperson Sara Ahmed and discussed the facilities provided by the Bureau to the children.

Ahsan Khan also met the children and spent some time with them.

On the occasion, Ahsan said that it was always a pleasure to be with the children at the Child Protection Bureau.

He said that the chairperson was taking all possible steps to protect the rights of children.

Related Topics

Ahsan Khan All

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi chairs ‘Innovation Industries: Lo ..

26 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

2 hours ago

Company Responsible for Polluting Volga River Fine ..

4 minutes ago

Reforms in Irrigation department underway

4 minutes ago

KP PA adopts Reproductive Healthcare Rights Bill 2 ..

4 minutes ago

Belgium toughens rules after 'worrying' virus surg ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.