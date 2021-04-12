UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Actor Aman Khan's Book "Me Aik Flop Hero...Lekin" Published

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 06:56 PM

Actor Aman Khan's book

Famous actor of Pashto films and stage dramas Aman Khan's book "Me aik flop hero...Lekin" (I am a flop hero) has been published

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Famous actor of Pashto films and stage dramas Aman Khan's book "Me aik flop hero...Lekin" (I am a flop hero) has been published.

In this 638-page book, the author sheds light on the history, experiences and observations of his 50 years of acting.

The preamble of the book is written by renowned senior Journalist and Columnist Hassan Nisar.

The book covers the history of urdu and Pashto films,meetings with film directors, well-known Pashto and Urdu actors and renowned Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar and other celebrities.

Aman Khan's biography is a historical document of the film world who belongs to southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bannu. The book is available at all the famous booksellers in Peshawar.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Film And Movies Bollywood Dilip Kumar All

Recent Stories

100 Million Meals’ campaign to create momentum n ..

16 minutes ago

Kite dealer arrested, 1200 kites recovered

4 seconds ago

CDA chief for better facilities in F-9 park

5 seconds ago

Covid, cocaine take Europe to 'breaking point': Eu ..

7 seconds ago

Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

UK launches inquiry into lobbying scandal involvin ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.