PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Famous actor of Pashto films and stage dramas Aman Khan's book "Me aik flop hero...Lekin" (I am a flop hero) has been published.

In this 638-page book, the author sheds light on the history, experiences and observations of his 50 years of acting.

The preamble of the book is written by renowned senior Journalist and Columnist Hassan Nisar.

The book covers the history of urdu and Pashto films,meetings with film directors, well-known Pashto and Urdu actors and renowned Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar and other celebrities.

Aman Khan's biography is a historical document of the film world who belongs to southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bannu. The book is available at all the famous booksellers in Peshawar.