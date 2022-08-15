UrduPoint.com

Actor Fahad Mustafa Awarded Honorary Police Rank

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday awarded the honorary title of Superintendent of Police to Fahad Mustafa, a well-known actor of Pakistan films, drama, stage, during a simple and dignified ceremony at the Central Police Office Karachi

Fahad Mustafa's role as SHO Gulab in the film "Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad" gained immense popularity and in appreciation of his role, the actor has been awarded with an honorary rank on the occasion of Independence Day with the police honorary title for his performance in the movie.

In this film, directed by Nabeel Qureshi, the actor tried to highlight the positive role of Sindh Police, apart from exposing the corruption/bribery and other social evils through his character.

In his meeting with IGP Sindh, Fahad Mustafa shared his views regarding the police performance and suggested his ideas for the best results.

Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) Chief Zubair Habib, DIGP Headquarters Sindh, DIGP Training Sindh and other senior officers were also present in the ceremony. Besides, director Nabil Qureshi and writer and filmmaker Fiza Ali Mirza were also present.

