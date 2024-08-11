Open Menu

Actor Faisal Qureshi Announces Reward For Arshad Nadeem

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Actor Faisal Qureshi announces reward for Arshad Nadeem

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Actor Faisal Qureshi has announced Rs400,000 for Arshad Nadeem on behalf of his brand, besides Rs200,000 to coach Salman Butt.

He congratulated Arshad Nadeem for winning the gold medal and making the nation proud.

In a statement, he said that Arshad Nadeem did not have resources but he had the passion and determination. "Arshad Nadeem has highlighted the country in the world by making his record. Along with Arshad Nadeem, his teacher Salman Butt is also commendable," he said, adding that Salman Butt and Arshad Nadeem's hard work made Pakistan proud.

