Open Menu

Actor Habib' S Enduring Legacy Remembered On 9th Death Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Actor Habib' s enduring legacy remembered on 9th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Veteran Lollywood actor Habib Ur Rehman' s remarkable contributions to Pakistani showbiz are being fondly remembered and celebrated by fans and media platforms on his 9th death anniversary.

According to media channel reports, he born in 1931 in Patiala, India and he was a highly educated and stylish figure in the film industry.

He held master's degrees in Urdu, English, and Persian, and showcased his versatility as an actor, producer, and director.

With a career spanning over 600 films in Punjabi and urdu languages, Habib earned his place among the most iconic romantic heroes.

His journey began in 1956 with the film "Lakht-e-Jigar," where he played a supporting role alongside Santosh Kumar and Noor Jehan.

Habib's breakthrough came with the superhit film "Zeher-e-Ishq," starring alongside Musarrat

Nazeer.

He went on to win the prestigious Nigar Award for Best Actor for his performances in "Admi" and

"Surraiya."

His iconic portrayal in the historical film "Devdaas," alongside Shamim Ara and Nayyar Sultana, earned him international recognition.

In honor of his remarkable contributions, Habib was awarded the Presidential Pride accolade by the government.

He had died after a prolonged illness as he was suffering from sugar and blood pressure.

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on Nationa ..

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

6 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha F ..

36 minutes ago
 Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researcher ..

Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say

2 hours ago
 Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trill ..

Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

4 hours ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Du ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Min ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during ..

11 hours ago
 Forcing people from their land completely unaccept ..

Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for ..

11 hours ago
 Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling ..

Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling nuclear security challenges

11 hours ago
 UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to faci ..

UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to facilitate cooperation in pharmace ..

12 hours ago
 ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dha ..

ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dhabi’s investment landscape

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan