Actor Habib' S Enduring Legacy Remembered On 9th Death Anniversary
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Veteran Lollywood actor Habib Ur Rehman' s remarkable contributions to Pakistani showbiz are being fondly remembered and celebrated by fans and media platforms on his 9th death anniversary.
According to media channel reports, he born in 1931 in Patiala, India and he was a highly educated and stylish figure in the film industry.
He held master's degrees in Urdu, English, and Persian, and showcased his versatility as an actor, producer, and director.
With a career spanning over 600 films in Punjabi and urdu languages, Habib earned his place among the most iconic romantic heroes.
His journey began in 1956 with the film "Lakht-e-Jigar," where he played a supporting role alongside Santosh Kumar and Noor Jehan.
Habib's breakthrough came with the superhit film "Zeher-e-Ishq," starring alongside Musarrat
Nazeer.
He went on to win the prestigious Nigar Award for Best Actor for his performances in "Admi" and
"Surraiya."
His iconic portrayal in the historical film "Devdaas," alongside Shamim Ara and Nayyar Sultana, earned him international recognition.
In honor of his remarkable contributions, Habib was awarded the Presidential Pride accolade by the government.
He had died after a prolonged illness as he was suffering from sugar and blood pressure.
