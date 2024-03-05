Actor Qavi Khan Remembered On His First Death Anniversary
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The veteran actor Qavi Khan was remembered on his first death anniversary observed on Tuesday.
Qavi Khan started his career as a child star from Radio Pakistan Peshawar, his birth city.
In 1964, he started working at Pakistan Television, becoming one of its early stars.
He started his professional career with a play, Lakhon Mein Aik, whereas Andhera Ujala had earned him immense fame across Pakistan.
In 1965, Qavi Khan joined the film industry. Some of his films include Mauhabbat Zindagi Hai, Chand Suraj, Sarfarosh, Kalay Chor, and Zameen Asman.
The government awarded Pride of Performance and Sitara-i-Imtiaz to Qavi Khan in acknowledgment of his services to the country and the showbiz industry.
He breathed his last on this day last year.
Recent Stories
US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government
Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024
Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi
PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy
Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election
US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot
HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20
Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..
Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes
Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Russia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APHC appealed Kashmiris to observe complete shutdown on Modi’s visit on Mar 739 seconds ago
-
Modi's visit to IoK an attempt to deflect attention away from real issue: Altaf Wani44 seconds ago
-
ECP lifts ban on postings, transfers, recruitments48 seconds ago
-
Wani appeals UNHCR commissioner to release a complete report on human rights situation in Indian occ ..10 minutes ago
-
Int'l Day for Disarmament & Non-Proliferation Awareness being observed today10 minutes ago
-
PESCO COO to hold live public hearing on Mar 0710 minutes ago
-
US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government48 minutes ago
-
Dera Ismail Khan’s flood affectees still waiting for govt compensation51 minutes ago
-
Names proposed for KP cabinet1 hour ago
-
Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister1 hour ago
-
Anti polio drive continues to vaccinate 7.4mln children in KP2 hours ago
-
Fire erupts in Karachi's MA Jinnah Road Iqbal Market2 hours ago