Actor Qavi Khan remembered on his first death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The veteran actor Qavi Khan was remembered on his first death anniversary observed on Tuesday.

Qavi Khan started his career as a child star from Radio Pakistan Peshawar, his birth city.

In 1964, he started working at Pakistan Television, becoming one of its early stars.

He started his professional career with a play, Lakhon Mein Aik, whereas Andhera Ujala had earned him immense fame across Pakistan.

In 1965, Qavi Khan joined the film industry. Some of his films include Mauhabbat Zindagi Hai, Chand Suraj, Sarfarosh, Kalay Chor, and Zameen Asman.

The government awarded Pride of Performance and Sitara-i-Imtiaz to Qavi Khan in acknowledgment of his services to the country and the showbiz industry.

He breathed his last on this day last year.