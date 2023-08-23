Open Menu

Actor Zahir Lehri Apprises PM Of Issues Facing Balochistan Artists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Renowned Actor Zahir Lehri on Wednesday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq here and apprised him of the problems faced by the artists in Balochistan.

The prime minister assured the government's full cooperation to the artists.

The actor congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office and expressed good wishes for him.

The prime minister thanked the actor for the gesture.

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi also attended the meeting.

