UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Actors, Authors Express Grief Over Demise Of Dilip Kumar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Actors, authors express grief over demise of Dilip Kumar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Actors and authors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over demise of renowned bollywood actor Yousaf Khan famous as Dilip Kumar.

Famous actor of Pashto films and stage dramas and author of "Me aik flop hero...

Lekin" Aman Khan said that the death of Dilip Kumar, who was born at Mohallah Khudadad near historic Qissa Khwani Bazaar Peshawar on December 11, 1922, had deeply shocked thousands of his fans in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Aman Khan said that Dilip Kumar was pride of Peshawar and expressed shock and sorrow over the said demise of Dilip Kumar and termed his death was a great loss for the world cinema industry.

Related Topics

Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Film And Movies Bollywood Dilip Kumar December Sunday Industry

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports launches second edition of Atliq P ..

1 minute ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi awards full scholarship to blind S ..

31 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,518 new COVID-19 cases, 1,490 reco ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador to Austria participates in Arab Amb ..

3 hours ago

Arab Health and Medlab Middle East generates over ..

3 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives outgoing Luxembourg Am ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.