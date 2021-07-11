Actors, authors express grief over demise of Dilip Kumar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Actors and authors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over demise of renowned bollywood actor Yousaf Khan famous as Dilip Kumar.

Famous actor of Pashto films and stage dramas and author of "Me aik flop hero...

Lekin" Aman Khan said that the death of Dilip Kumar, who was born at Mohallah Khudadad near historic Qissa Khwani Bazaar Peshawar on December 11, 1922, had deeply shocked thousands of his fans in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Aman Khan said that Dilip Kumar was pride of Peshawar and expressed shock and sorrow over the said demise of Dilip Kumar and termed his death was a great loss for the world cinema industry.