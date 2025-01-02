Open Menu

Actress Nargis, Husband Reconcile

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 08:13 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Film and stage actress Nargis and her husband, Police Inspector Majid Bashir, have reached a settlement in a case involving domestic violence.

A mutual agreement was submitted to the Lahore sessions court, signaling reconciliation between the two.

During the hearing of Majid Bashir's bail application before the additional sessions judge, both parties presented the settlement agreement.

Nargis’s lawyer argued before the court that the agreement was facilitated by the elders of both families, and on their advice, the actress decided to forgive her husband.

The lawyer assured that neither party would breach the terms of the settlement.

Following the reconciliation, Majid Bashir requested for withdrawal of his bail application, which the court accepted.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the bail application for being withdrawn.

The case stemmed from a domestic violence complaint filed by Nargis at the Defence C police station in November 2024. The actress had accused Majid Bashir of assaulting her. She also shared a video on social media that showed the actress with multiple bruises on her face, eyes, and other parts of her body.

