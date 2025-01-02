Actress Nargis, Husband Reconcile
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 08:13 PM
Film and stage actress Nargis and her husband, Police Inspector Majid Bashir, have reached a settlement in a case involving domestic violence
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Film and stage actress Nargis and her husband, Police Inspector Majid Bashir, have reached a settlement in a case involving domestic violence.
A mutual agreement was submitted to the Lahore sessions court, signaling reconciliation between the two.
During the hearing of Majid Bashir's bail application before the additional sessions judge, both parties presented the settlement agreement.
Nargis’s lawyer argued before the court that the agreement was facilitated by the elders of both families, and on their advice, the actress decided to forgive her husband.
The lawyer assured that neither party would breach the terms of the settlement.
Following the reconciliation, Majid Bashir requested for withdrawal of his bail application, which the court accepted.
Subsequently, the court disposed of the bail application for being withdrawn.
The case stemmed from a domestic violence complaint filed by Nargis at the Defence C police station in November 2024. The actress had accused Majid Bashir of assaulting her. She also shared a video on social media that showed the actress with multiple bruises on her face, eyes, and other parts of her body.
Recent Stories
Pak Navy ships visit Iranian Port Bandar Abbas
DC Khairpur vows to take action against profiteers
3 Gujar Khan Police cops held for having links with drug dealers
Actress Nargis, husband reconcile
21 arrested in crackdown on illegal Sheesha Cafés
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $16.41 billion
Drug peddler held with heroin
Rupee sheds 09 paisa against dollar
Famous poet Abid Rashid honored
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi lauds Balochistan Government for ..
DIG holds Khuli Kachehri to address public grievances
9 pumping stations restored in Lyari : Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak Navy ships visit Iranian Port Bandar Abbas1 minute ago
-
DC Khairpur vows to take action against profiteers1 minute ago
-
3 Gujar Khan Police cops held for having links with drug dealers2 minutes ago
-
Actress Nargis, husband reconcile2 minutes ago
-
21 arrested in crackdown on illegal Sheesha Cafés2 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held with heroin7 minutes ago
-
Famous poet Abid Rashid honored7 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi lauds Balochistan Government for donating medicines f ..7 minutes ago
-
DIG holds Khuli Kachehri to address public grievances7 minutes ago
-
9 pumping stations restored in Lyari : Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab7 minutes ago
-
Chairman CDA reviews progress on parking plaza at blue area7 minutes ago
-
DC orders completing canals’ de-silting swiftly7 minutes ago