Acts Of Kindness Organization Arranges Dastarkhwan On Labor Day

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Acts of Kindness organization arranges Dastarkhwan on Labor Day

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :A Social and Welfare Organization Acts of Kindness has arranged Dastarkhwan in Peshawar Mor near Chaman Metro Station here on Monday to serve the labourers with quality food on the occasion of International Labor Day being observed today (Monday).

Hundreds of homeless daily wage labourers joined the Dastarkhwan by eating a lavish lunch, said a news release.

The majority of students from various universities working voluntarily through the organization since 2016 to provide marvellous and delicious food to the daily wagers.

Acts of Kindness organization also arranged a solidarity walk to highlight the struggle and problems confronted by the labourers in Pakistan.

On the occasion, founder of Acts of Kindness, Ateeq Afridi said that workers are an important asset to society and nobody can neglect their role in the country's development and economic growth.

