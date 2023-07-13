Acupuncture: integral method for pain management, neurological issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Acupuncture, a key component of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), utilizes steel needles to target specific points on the body for pain management and neurological issues.

Talking to APP on Thursday, health expert Dr. Ahmad La Jie Lian highlighted the diagnostic approach of TCM, which focuses on five vital organs which include the heart, lungs, spleen, kidneys, and liver. He said that TCM practitioners also rely on observation, examination of the eyes and tongue, and pulse diagnosis to identify the root causes of ailments.

Pulse diagnosis, a centuries-old method, plays a significant role in TCM diagnosis, Dr. Lian said adding that by assessing the pulse of the right hand's index finger, information about the spleen and lungs can be obtained, while the pulse of the left hand provides insights into the spleen and lungs as well.

Dr. Lian emphasized that understanding the philosophical principles of TCM, which revolve around the concepts of yin and yang representing interconnected opposing forces, can be challenging for the layman. Therefore, he said traditional medical tests such as X-rays, electrocardiograms (ECGs), ultrasounds, and other pathological tests are utilized alongside TCM to ensure comprehensive and holistic patient care.

Elaborating on acupuncture, Dr. Lian described the procedure, which involves the use of disposable steel needles that prick specific points on the body that enhances blood circulation which reduces inflammation.

He emphasized the importance of proper disposal of used needles in designated containers labeled as danger boxes. He cautioned against the reuse of needles, which can lead to health complications and infections.

Dr. Lian further explained that the process of acupuncture saying that it follows a similar mechanism to injections. The skin is cleansed with antiseptic three times before the needle is pricked.

Responding to a question, he asserted that TCM's diagnostic methods have stood the test of time, with results often matching laboratory findings. However, he acknowledged the possibility of errors occurring in any medical system.

Regarding learning acupuncture, Dr. Lian stated that a solid foundation in physiology and anatomy is essential. In China, he said medical doctors acquire acupuncture skills through short courses ranging from three to six months in duration.

He said in Pakistan, the promotion of TCM is being facilitated through collaboration between the Pakistan Institute of Health Sciences (PIMS) and Gansu University of Chinese Medicine.

He said that TCM is gaining recognition and popularity worldwide due to its holistic approach and it is getting attention for its potential in providing alternative treatment options for various health conditions.