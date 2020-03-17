UrduPoint.com
ACWA Power To Invest $ 4 Bln In RE Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 03:18 PM

ACWA Power to invest $ 4 bln in RE sector

Saudi Arabia power producing company ACWA Power will invest around $ 4 billion in renewable energy sector of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Saudi Arabia power producing company ACWA Power will invest around $ 4 billion in renewable energy sector of Pakistan.

Sources told APP here that the investment will be made in renewable energy sector in Balochistan province.

Generation of cheap electricity utilizing indigenous renewable energy resources including wind, solar, waste to energy biomas was amongst the top priorities of the incumbent government, they said.

They said Alternative Energy Development board (AEDB) had been pursuing the development of alternative and renewable energy based power generation projects through private investors under the Renewable Energy Policy 2006 on IPP mode.

Significant progress had been made in exploiting the wind, solar and biomass / bagasse potential available in the country and several power generation projects based on these resources were operational and many were in the pipeline, they added The sources said the government had already formulated a new Alternative Renewal Energy Policy 2019. The policy aimed at increasing the share of alternative energy in the energy mix up to a level of 20% by 2025 and 30% by 2030.

The scope of the policy also included development of waste-to-energy projects in the country utilizing municipal solid waste. He said that international and local companies could install waste to energy projects.

