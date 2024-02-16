AD Agriculture Visits Different Fertilizer Shops
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2024 | 08:14 PM
The district administration, Jhang, is taking concrete steps to provide fertilizer to farmers under the direction of the Punjab government. Assistant Director (AD) of Agriculture Extension Muhammad Nasir Sial on Friday visited different fertilizer shops
He also reviewed the supply and demand of fertilizers, the supply of fertilizers to farmers at government rates, and all the records of fertilizers.
Talking to the growers on this occasion, Nasir Sial said the fertilizers were sold to farmers at government rates, and related records were checked on a daily basis. He also warned the shopkeepers that if anyone found in overcharging would not be spared.
