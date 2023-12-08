Open Menu

AD Anti-Corruption Kohat Region Ibrahimullah Awarded For Best Performance

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2023 | 11:00 AM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Assistant Director Anti-Corruption (Crime), Establishment Kohat Region Ibrahimullah was honored with an award for the best performance on World Anti-corruption Day.

The caretaker chief minister bestowed the award upon Ibrahimullah in an awareness seminar arranged in connection with the day.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Provincial Director Anti-Corruption Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Arif Yousafzai, and heads of various institutions from across the province attended the event.

Assistant Director Anti-Corruption Kohat Region Ibrahimullah was praised for his services, commitment to duty, honesty and experience.

APP/arq-adi

